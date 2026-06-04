Nayara Energy completes scheduled Vadinar refinery turnaround, resumes ops

Nayara Energy has completed its scheduled 2026 turnaround at its Vadinar refinery, India's second-largest single-site refinery, carrying out critical maintenance, inspections and operational upgrades while maintaining uninterrupted fuel supplies across its network.

Nayara had shut its 20 million tonnes a year Vadinar refinery in Gujarat, starting April 9 for planned maitenance. It has since resumed operations.

In a statement, the firm said the turnaround, executed amid a challenging geopolitical environment, involved more than 34,000 personnel and approximately 480 pieces of heavy equipment, including 180 cranes, highlighting the scale of the operation and the company's focus on strengthening refinery reliability and performance.

Stating that the turnaround has been completed as per the schedule, it said, "Delivered amid a complex geopolitical environment, the turnaround reflects the company's operational resilience and its ability to execute large-scale interventions without impacting supply continuity." Nayara Energy, which accounts for about 8 per cent of India's refining capacity and around 7 per cent of the country's retail fuel network, said the planned shutdown was aimed at ensuring the long-term safety, efficiency and reliability of refinery operations that support domestic energy demand. ALSO READ: Rajesh Exports hits lower circuit; Sebi flags ₹15-trn revenue inflation In addition to routine maintenance, the company implemented a series of value-enhancement projects designed to improve product quality, increase process efficiency and extend operating cycles between future maintenance shutdowns. Energy-efficiency measures were also introduced across refinery units to optimise consumption and help reduce emissions intensity.