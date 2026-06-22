Nayara Energy crosses 7,000 petrol pumps in India, expands retail network

Russia's Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy has crossed 7,000 petrol pumps across India, reinforcing its position as the country's largest private fuel retailer and expanding access to fuel across cities, highways and rural markets.

The company in a statement said it added more than 500 outlets over the past 18 months, equivalent to nearly one new station a day, as it continued to invest in strengthening its nationwide retail network.

The expanded footprint spans metropolitan centres, growth corridors, tier-2 cities and rural regions, supporting India's mobility needs while increasing fuel availability in underserved markets. Nearly one-third of Nayara Energy's outlets are located in hinterland areas, where fuel infrastructure is still developing, the company said.

Mumbai-headquartered Nayara Energy (formerly known as Essar Oil Limited) owns and operates a 20 million tonnes a year oil refinery at Vadinar in Gujarat. It produces about 8 per cent of India's total refining output. ALSO READ: Using E20 petrol in old vehicles? Maintenance costs may rise up to ₹10,000 Russia's Rosneft is the single biggest shareholder, holding a 49.13 per cent stake in Nayara. Nayara Energy said its retail strategy is focused on providing assured fuel quality and quantity, supported by uniform operational standards and customer-focused services. The company has also invested in modern forecourt formats and convenience-led offerings aimed at improving the customer experience.