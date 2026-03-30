Nazara Technologies to raise ₹500 crore via preferential warrants

Gaming and media tech company Nazara Technologies announced a preferential issue of warrants worth ₹500 crore, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The proceeds from this fundraise will primarily be used to support strategic acquisitions, including the recently announced Bluetile and BestPlay transactions, and to accelerate growth across the existing business verticals, the company stated.

Each warrant is convertible into one equity share and is being issued at a price of ₹260 per share.

The round includes participation from Riambel Capital PCC, a Sebi-registered Category I foreign portfolio investor, S Gupta Family Investments, Plutus Investment and Holding Private Limited (promoter group), Classic Enterprises, and Founders Collective.