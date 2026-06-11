NCLT admits SBI's personal insolvency plea against Anil Ambani

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday admitted a petition filed by State Bank of India (SBI) seeking initiation of personal insolvency proceedings against industrialist Anil Ambani in his capacity as a personal guarantor under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The move stems from SBI's efforts to recover dues arising from loans extended to Reliance Communications (RCom), for which Ambani had allegedly furnished personal guarantees. The bank had approached the tribunal in 2020 seeking recovery of more than Rs 1,200 crore.

A division bench comprising Judicial Member Sushil Mahadeorao Kochey and Technical Member Prabhat Kumar admitted the application through an oral order. The detailed order was not available at the time of reporting.

SBI had argued that Ambani had personally guaranteed certain loans availed by Reliance Communications. Following RCom's admission into the insolvency process after defaulting on its obligations, the lender sought to invoke insolvency proceedings against Ambani as the guarantor. Responding to the development, a spokesperson for Ambani said the matter concerns a disputed personal guarantee allegedly furnished to SBI in 2016, prior to the introduction of the personal guarantor insolvency framework. “The underlying facility had been availed by Reliance Communications for the repayment of its borrowings from Chinese lenders, and Mr Ambani derived no personal benefit from the said funds,” the spokesperson said.

“The order, once available, will be reviewed by the legal team and challenged through appropriate legal remedies, as advised. Mr Ambani remains confident of vindicating his position before the appropriate forums,” the statement added. Commenting on the implications of the ruling, Rajeev Nair, partner at Rajani Associates, said, “The NCLT Mumbai’s admission of SBI’s plea against Anil Ambani is a significant affirmation of the personal insolvency framework under the IBC and reinforces the enforceability of personal guarantees.” He added that the development shows personal guarantees are legally binding obligations carrying serious consequences, ensuring that promoters who secure corporate borrowings remain accountable for their commitments. “However, given the litigation history in the matter, SBI may still have to defend the order before appellate forums if it is challenged,” Nair said.