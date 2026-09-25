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NCLT clears Sesa Care-Dabur India merger, paving way for integration

The tribunal's approval clears a key step in the transaction announced in October 2024, with Dabur looking to expand Sesa Care using its distribution network

Dabur India
NCLT approval paves the way for Sesa Care’s integration with Dabur India.
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 8:16 PM IST
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Dabur India Limited (Dabur India) on Friday announced that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), New Delhi Bench, at its hearing held on September 24, sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation of Sesa Care Private Limited (Sesa Care) with Dabur India.
 
The NCLT approval marks a key milestone in the transaction first announced in October 2024 and paves the way for the integration of Sesa Care with Dabur India, subject to completion of the necessary statutory filings and other formalities, it said in a stock exchange filing.
 
“Sesa Care is a leading brand in the Ayurvedic hair care market with strong brand equity. The merger will bring to Dabur India a premium brand with strong credentials in Ayurveda, complementing its existing portfolio and strengthening its presence in the hair care category,” the filing added.
 
As part of the transaction, first announced in October 2024, Dabur India had initially acquired 51 per cent of the paid-up Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares (CRPS) of Sesa Care from its existing shareholder, True North.
 
The scheme had earlier received the requisite approvals of Dabur India’s equity shareholders and unsecured creditors at meetings convened pursuant to the directions of the NCLT on May 2, followed by approvals from the relevant regulatory authorities.
 
The merger will become effective upon completion of the necessary statutory filings and other conditions stipulated under the scheme.
 
“The NCLT approval is an important milestone in our journey with Sesa Care. Sesa Care is a premium brand with strong Ayurvedic credentials and complements our existing hair care portfolio well. We see significant potential in bringing the two businesses together and building Sesa Care into a stronger and larger brand,” said Mohit Malhotra, global chief executive officer at Dabur India.
 
Abhinav Dhall, executive director and group head of corporate strategy, also said that the integration of Sesa Care is aligned with its long-term strategy of strengthening the company’s portfolio and tapping newer growth opportunities.
 
“We will look to leverage Dabur India’s extensive distribution network, category expertise and access to key international markets to expand Sesa Care’s reach and unlock revenue and cost synergies from the combined business,” he said.
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Topics :NCLTMerger and AcquisitionDabur

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 8:15 PM IST

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