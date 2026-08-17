NCLT defers SpiceJet insolvency orders after last-minute settlement

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday deferred orders in eight insolvency petitions against SpiceJet after the airline and one of its aircraft lessors informed the tribunal that they had reached a settlement hours before the orders were scheduled to be pronounced. A special Bench comprising Judicial Member Mahendra Khandelwal and Technical Member Anu Jagmohan Singh expressed strong displeasure over the timing of the settlement, noting that the petitions had already been argued extensively and the tribunal had spent considerable time preparing its orders. “We do not appreciate the conduct of the parties for coming out with the settlement at this stage when the judgment is to be pronounced,” the Bench said, adding that valuable judicial time had been spent hearing the arguments.

The proceedings before the tribunal stem from insolvency petitions filed against the airline by aircraft lessors. The matters have been pending since 2024 and had already reached the order stage. One of the petitions, filed by Aviator ML 29641 Limited under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), alleged a default of Rs 58.64 crore by SpiceJet. The tribunal had completed arguments and listed the matter for pronouncement on Monday. When the matter came up, senior advocates Ramji Srinivasan, appearing for Aviator ML, and Krishnendu Datta, representing SpiceJet, informed the Bench that the dispute had been resolved. They said an application for withdrawal would be filed and sought deferment of the order.

SpiceJet was stated to have acknowledged the outstanding liability and made an initial payment of $500,000 under a settlement agreement executed overnight. The development triggered objections from lawyers representing other lessors whose insolvency petitions were also listed for orders. Senior advocate Kevic Setalvad, appearing in the connected matters, argued that a settlement between SpiceJet and one creditor should not hold up proceedings involving other creditors. He pointed out that the other petitioners had incurred substantial litigation costs over nearly two years and should not be required to restart their cases before a different Bench. Setalvad said the last-minute settlement should not have a bearing on the other petitions. Advocate Pranay Goel also opposed the deferment, urging the tribunal to pronounce orders in all the matters listed for the day.

The tribunal, however, said it had repeatedly asked the parties during the hearings whether a settlement was possible. While SpiceJet had indicated earlier that an agreement could potentially be reached, Aviator ML had maintained that there was no likelihood of settlement. The Bench said the late disclosure had resulted in significant judicial time being spent on a matter that had ultimately been resolved between the parties. “It makes a mockery of the entire thing that we are wasting our time. This kind of thing we will not accept,” the tribunal observed. At the same time, the Bench clarified that it was not opposed to parties settling their disputes, but said such settlements had to be brought to the tribunal at an appropriate stage.