NCLT stays order approving Subhash Chandra's ₹6.25 crore repayment plan

A five-member Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday stayed the August 25 order passed by a smaller bench in the personal insolvency case involving Zee Group founder Subhash Chandra, Bar and Bench reported.

Under the plan, Chandra proposed to pay ₹6.25 crore to creditors against admitted claims of ₹22,006.57 crore. A further ₹25 lakh was set aside to meet the costs of the insolvency process.

The Bench said there was no clear majority view in the earlier orders. It has therefore decided to hear the matter afresh and issued notices to all parties, the news report said.

Why was the case referred to a third member? The repayment plan was initially heard by an NCLT Bench comprising Judicial Member Ashok Kumar Bhardwaj and Technical Member Reena Sinha Puri. The two members gave different opinions on the proposal. Bhardwaj supported approval of the plan only for creditors who had backed it. He also proposed allowing dissenting creditors, including banks and financial institutions, to take separate steps to recover their dues, the news report said. The tribunal also restrained Chandra from alienating any property, either directly or indirectly, while the case is being heard.

Puri rejected the plan, citing serious flaws in the process followed by the resolution professional. What did the third member decide? On August 25, Sharma ruled that the repayment plan should be approved. However, he directed that claims submitted by one Anil Kumar on behalf of 960 individuals and by one Sunil Jain on behalf of 300 individuals be excluded. He further ordered that the amount earmarked for these claims be redistributed among the other eligible creditors, the news report said. Sharma also held that the approved plan would be binding on all creditors, including those who had opposed it, under Section 115 of the IBC. The matter was subsequently referred to Judicial Member Nilesh Sharma under Section 419(5) of the Companies Act, 2013.

What is the case about? The insolvency case against Chandra dates back to 2022, when Indiabulls Housing Finance approached the tribunal over a ₹170-crore loan given to Vivek Infracon. Chandra had provided a personal guarantee for the loan, which later turned into a bad debt. The NCLT admitted the personal insolvency case in April 2024. Indiabulls Housing Finance was renamed Sammaan Capital Ltd in 2024. Chandra had earlier challenged the NCLT’s power to hear insolvency cases involving individuals. The tribunal rejected his argument in May 2022 and appointed a resolution professional. Chandra then moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), but the case was closed after Indiabulls informed the tribunal that a settlement had been reached.