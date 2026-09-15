NCPCR summons Capgemini VP over alleged abuse at Bengaluru day-care centre

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has summoned a vice-president of Capgemini to determine culpability in the alleged child abuse at a day-care centre operated by the company in Bengaluru, sources told Business Standard. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.

An email sent to Capgemini seeking a response did not elicit any response.

Earlier this year, in July, videos showing children allegedly being abused and ill-treated at an on-campus day-care facility run by a third-party service provider for Capgemini surfaced, following which the company shut down the facility.

In a statement, the company had then said it was “cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and assisting them in their efforts to establish the facts.”