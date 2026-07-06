Nestle Business Services chooses Hyderabad for first India GCC operations

Nestlé Business Services (NBS), the shared services arm of the Nestlé Group, will open its new Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India in Hyderabad, the company said in a release on Monday.

“The move marks an important step in strengthening Nestlé's global business services network and building future-ready capabilities to provide broader services across geographies. It also reinforces its commitment to India's long-term growth journey,” the release said.

This is the first Global Capability Centre that NBS is opening in India, and it is slated to open this year.

NBS Hyderabad will be established under Nestlé Business Services India Pvt Ltd in partnership with Genpact, an agentic and advanced technology solutions company, which will bring its process intelligence and expertise in data, AI and automation to help Nestlé simplify, standardise and scale business services.

“NBS Hyderabad represents a positive next chapter in our growth journey. As we build stronger capabilities in a market like India, our people, partners and vendors will remain central to this journey. This reflects our confidence in India's talent and capabilities, and our commitment to building a more agile, scalable and technology-enabled services network for Nestlé,” Luca Fichera, Head of NBS, said in the release. He also said Hyderabad was selected for its strong technology ecosystem, robust infrastructure and growing reputation as one of India's leading global capability destinations. “With Hyderabad's strong ecosystem and Genpact's expertise, we are well placed to deliver greater value, consistency and innovation,” he added.