Nestle India to add Munch production line at Sanand plant with ₹225 crore

Nestle India on Thursday announced that it is adding a new production line at its Sanand plant in Gujarat for its chocolate brand Munch.

The company will expand production by 8,300 tonnes every year. Slated for completion in this financial year (FY26), the project will involve an investment of ₹225 crore through internal accruals.

"This is part of the company’s planned capital expenditure in greenfield and brownfield projects, to increase overall capacities to meet future demand," the company stated in an exchange filing.

The maker of Maggi noodles and KitKat chocolate had reported a 45.1 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹998 crore in the third quarter of FY26, as volume-led sales growth hit a five-year peak.