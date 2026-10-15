Nestle India Q2FY27 net profit rises 35.9% to ₹1,010 cr; stock falls 7.8%

Nestle India’s consolidated net profit increased 35.9 per cent to ₹1,009.6 crore in the July-September quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27), on the back of strong sales and volume growth.

However, the stock of the Kitkat maker was the top loser among Nifty 50 constituents. On the BSE, it closed 7.5 per cent lower at ₹1,280 apiece on Thursday. It had hit a low of ₹1,259.70 apiece during the day, as the company called out rising inflation, particularly food inflation. This is the worst single day fall since March 23, 2020, when the stock had fallen as much as 8.57 per cent.

“We remain focused on navigating these external challenges through continuous innovation and renovation, sustained investments behind our brands, and an intensified focus on productivity and operational efficiencies to mitigate commodity cost pressures,” said Manish Tiwary, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India, in its results release. Revenue from operations of the maker of Maggi Noodles and Nescafé coffee grew 20.3 per cent to ₹6,788.3 crore, compared to the same period last year. Its profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was up 31.8 per cent at ₹1,618.6 crore in the quarter ended September 30. Tiwary said that during the quarter the company saw strong and broad-based growth across all product groups, driven by double-digit volume growth.

“We continued to focus on efficiencies across our operations, while significantly increasing investments behind our brands, with advertising and marketing spends up by 46 per cent,” he added. In its commodity outlook, it said, “Coffee and wheat are expected to remain range-bound, while sugar and edible oils have stabilised at elevated levels. Cocoa remains volatile due to weather-driven crop concerns in key origins. Milk prices have strengthened seasonally, but should ease as flush supplies arrive.” In confectioneries, the company saw another strong quarter of volume led double-digit growth, driven by continued market share gains in Kitkat and sustained momentum across Munch and Milkybar, it said. Powdered products and the liquid beverages segment delivered volume-led growth, while prepared dishes and cooking aid products delivered strong growth.