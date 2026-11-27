FMCG major Nestle India on Friday said it has received a demand of ₹36.36 lakh from the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), including damages and a penalty of over ₹20 lakh for the period 2012-2019.

The order has been issued by the Regional Office of EPFO, Mysuru, under section 7Q and 14B of the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The company has received an order from the Regional Office of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation demanding an amount of ₹36,36,548, which includes an amount of ₹20,09,516 on account of damages/penalty for the period of 2012-2019 under PF Code," it said.