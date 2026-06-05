Nestle India's Tiwary sees affordability driving consumption trends in FY26

He also said that across India, aspirations are rising and with them expectations. Consumer preferences, Tiwary said, are shaped by region, culture, habit, life stage and occasion that creates complexity but also headroom for growth.
“It is our ambition to serve that diversity with creativity, consistency and quality that is uncompromising. The environment will remain dynamic, but our priorities are clear,” he said.
He opened his letter to shareholders talking about his personal journey with Nestle products.
“I grew up with Nestlé products, so stepping into this role feels especially close to home. I fondly remember my mother sending me to Raju ki dukaan (Raju’s shop), our neighbourhood kiraanawala, to pick up a tin of my favourite MILKMAID condensed milk. Those simple, everyday moments have stayed with me. From its iconic white tin to a modern re-sealable pouch, MILKMAID has evolved with the times, while remaining a trusted part of Indian homes across generations. Formats may change, but trust stands the test of time,” he reminisced.