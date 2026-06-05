Nestle India's Tiwary sees affordability driving consumption trends in FY26

Indian consumption in FY26 was shaped by a push-pull of improving macro stability and uneven household sentiment, Nestle India’s chairman and managing director (CMD) Manish Tiwary told shareholders in the company’s annual report.

“Food inflation and affordability continued to influence every day choices. Urban demand remained relatively resilient, while premium segments stayed comparatively stable. Rural recovery was shaped by monsoon outcomes, farm income and government support. Globally, geopolitical developments continued to affect energy, freight and key input costs,” he said.

"Over the course of the year, we focused on the fundamentals, delivering double digit, volume-led growth with strong market share gains," he said.

He also said that across India, aspirations are rising and with them expectations. Consumer preferences, Tiwary said, are shaped by region, culture, habit, life stage and occasion that creates complexity but also headroom for growth.

“It is our ambition to serve that diversity with creativity, consistency and quality that is uncompromising. The environment will remain dynamic, but our priorities are clear,” he said.

He opened his letter to shareholders talking about his personal journey with Nestle products.