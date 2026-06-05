Home / Companies / News / Nestle India's Tiwary sees affordability driving consumption trends in FY26

Nestle India's Tiwary sees affordability driving consumption trends in FY26

Nestle India chairman and MD Manish Tiwary says urban demand remained resilient while rural recovery depended on monsoon outcomes, farm income and government support

Manish Tiwary, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India
premium
Manish Tiwary, chairman and managing director, Nestle India
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 7:45 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Indian consumption in FY26 was shaped by a push-pull of improving macro stability and uneven household sentiment, Nestle India’s chairman and managing director (CMD) Manish Tiwary told shareholders in the company’s annual report. 
“Food inflation and affordability continued to influence every day choices. Urban demand remained relatively resilient, while premium segments stayed comparatively stable. Rural recovery was shaped by monsoon outcomes, farm income and government support. Globally, geopolitical developments continued to affect energy, freight and key input costs,” he said. 
"Over the course of the year, we focused on the fundamentals, delivering double digit, volume-led growth with strong market share gains," he said. 
He also said that across India, aspirations are rising and with them expectations. Consumer preferences, Tiwary said, are shaped by region, culture, habit, life stage and occasion that creates complexity but also headroom for growth. 
“It is our ambition to serve that diversity with creativity, consistency and quality that is uncompromising. The environment will remain dynamic, but our priorities are clear,” he said. 
He opened his letter to shareholders talking about his personal journey with Nestle products. 
“I grew up with Nestlé products, so stepping into this role feels especially close to home. I fondly remember my mother sending me to Raju ki dukaan (Raju’s shop), our neighbourhood kiraanawala, to pick up a tin of my favourite MILKMAID condensed milk. Those simple, everyday moments have stayed with me. From its iconic white tin to a modern re-sealable pouch, MILKMAID has evolved with the times, while remaining a trusted part of Indian homes across generations. Formats may change, but trust stands the test of time,” he reminisced. 
In the previous financial year, Nestle India focused on its top priorities, which included consumer centricity, penetration-led volume growth, reinvestment behind brands and capacity and accelerating tech enabled sales and operations. 
Tiwary said that a decade ago, Nestle India was largely an urban company, but in 2019, it started its RUrban (rural + urban) journey as it started to deepen its presence in smaller towns, and from 2025 it further penetrated into rural markets. 
“Rural India remains one of our most significant growth opportunities, given both the pace of demand expansion and the headroom we still have to deepen our presence,” he said. 
He explained that rural India is highly heterogeneous, while citing examples of difference in consumption patterns across different parts of the country that include taste preferences, price-points, formats and occasions. 
“Operational flexibility is essential because demand can change from one side of the street to the other. It allows us to calibrate assortment, pack–price architecture, activation and route-to-market execution to local needs, thereby strengthening category relevance and accelerating penetration,” he explained. 
In FY26, the maker of KitKat advanced its structural cost efficiency agenda and delivered its highest-ever operational cost savings, he said, as the company leveraged technology to eliminate costs that did not add value to consumers and customers. 
He also said that the company uses technology to improve decisions. 
“Our objective is to embed data-led discipline across supply-chain operations, sales and distribution functions so that our people can serve consumers with greater precision, consistency, agility and scale,” he added.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Suzlon 2.0: Why the renewable energy giant's strategic shift matters

Premium

iBus eyes Southeast Asia expansion, new digital infra opportunities

Tata Motors CV enters next growth phase, challenges remain: Chandrasekaran

Oil India reports second presence of natural gas in Andaman Offshore

NTPC floats EoI for flexible thermal generation to balance renewable power

Topics :nestlefood inflationConsumer goods

First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 7:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story