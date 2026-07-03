Nestle India steps up investments in digital technology: Manish Tiwary

Nestle India has stepped up its investments in digital and technology to strengthen execution and improve the speed and quality of decision-making, said Manish Tiwary, chairman and managing director (MD) of the company, at its annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday.

“Our objective is to embed data-led discipline across supply chain operations, sales, and distribution functions, so that our people can serve consumers with greater precision, consistency, agility, and scale,” Tiwary, who chaired his first AGM, told shareholders.

The company’s objective for the next three-five years is to focus on four priorities — consumer centricity, penetration-led volume growth, reinvestment behind brands and capacity and accelerating technology, lead sales and operations.

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) is one of the sectors with the highest global scalability and domestic value creation, Tiwary said. The company has over 10,000 distributors and redistributors on board, which helps its brands reach 5.3 million retail outlets in the country. In 2025-26 (FY26), Nestle India consistently outpaced the industry’s volume growth, proving that the company’s strategy is working not just in absolute terms, but relative to the best in the industry, the chairman said. This performance came even as the year was not straightforward for the country’s consumption economy. “Food inflation shaped household choices in ways that went far beyond price. Families reconsidered pack sizes, purchase frequencies, and category priorities. Rural demand improved, but remained dependent on monsoon outcomes and farm incomes,” Tiwary said, adding that urban demand held up, but was uneven across income segments.

Globally, energy costs, freight disruptions and geopolitical uncertainty continued to move input costs in ways that required constant attention, he said. Volatility in commodity prices was part of the current operating environment. The company is managing margin pressures due to higher costs with a clear focus on consumer execution and financial discipline, Tiwary said. “Our priority is to protect the strength of the business, while continuing to offer value to our consumers. We do this through strategic buying, portfolio, and capacity optimisation and various productivity-led initiatives. Only after these avenues are exhausted do we consider pricing, and even then as a last resort,” he explained.