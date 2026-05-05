Netradyne acquires Moove to expand AI fleet safety business in Europe

SoftBank-backed Netradyne has acquired Moove Connected Mobility, expanding its presence in Europe as it looks to grow its AI-powered fleet safety business.

The deal combines Netradyne’s edge intelligence platform with Moove’s local operations and customer base across major European markets, positioning the company to serve enterprise fleet customers across the region. The company did not reveal the value of the transaction.

Following the acquisition, Moove will become part of Netradyne Europe, serving as a central operating hub for regional sales, customer engagement, partnerships and market development. The combined organisation will allow Netradyne to accelerate growth in Europe while maintaining close proximity to customers, regulators and ecosystem partners.

“Europe is a critical pillar of our global strategy,” said Avneesh Agrawal, CEO and co-founder of Netradyne. “This acquisition reflects a clear commitment to building long-term presence, leadership and trust in the region. By bringing together Moove’s local expertise and relationships with Netradyne’s AI platform, we are uniquely positioned to support European fleets at scale while staying deeply anchored in the region.” Moove’s leadership team brings decades of experience navigating Europe’s regulatory, operational and cultural landscape for commercial mobility. Jeroen Bruinooge, former CEO of Moove Connected Mobility, will assume the role of SVP & GM, Europe at Netradyne, focused on leading Netradyne’s European go-to-market strategy, regional partnerships and customer success.