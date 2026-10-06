Neuberg, NM Medical consolidate Maharashtra operations, eye wider reach

Diagnostics firms Neuberg Diagnostics and NM Medical have consolidated their Maharashtra operations, bringing their pathology, radiology and preventive healthcare businesses under a unified network.

The combined Maharashtra business is expected to generate around ₹500 crore in revenue this year, according to the management, which said the figure was still being calculated. The network could comprise around 50 integrated diagnostic centres, about 100 laboratories and 300-400 collection centres across the state. ADD their individual network strengths here

The consolidation will significantly expand Neuberg’s presence in Maharashtra as part of its wider India network. The Chennai-headquartered diagnostics company has a network of more than 250 laboratories across over 250 cities in India and processes over 30 million tests annually.