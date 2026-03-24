NeuEN to supply 10,000 TPA green hydrogen to Numaligarh refinery

NeuEN Green Energy, a joint venture between Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) and Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India, announced that it has secured a contract to supply 10 thousand tonnes per annum (KTPA) of green hydrogen to Numaligarh Refinery (NRL).

The company will develop a production facility at NRL’s refinery in Assam, supported by a long-term offtake arrangement. The project, expected to be operational in 2028, will integrate renewable energy with storage systems for round-the-clock operations.

“Through NeuEN, we are strengthening our presence across the green hydrogen value chain and progressing towards becoming a supplier of clean energy solutions. Securing this project through competitive bidding reflects both the evolving maturity of the green hydrogen sector and our focus on developing scalable, market-aligned solutions,” BPCL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Khanna said.