New India Assurance shares rise nearly 20% after FY26 business update

Shares of New India Assurance closed 19.78 per cent higher on Thursday at ₹155.90 on the BSE after the company reported 10.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in premium collection in financial year 2025–26 (FY26) and a marginal increase in market share to 12.74 per cent from 12.56 per cent last year.

Shares of the company surged nearly 19.99 per cent to ₹156.15 on the BSE, marginally correcting from the day’s high.

“The recent stock rally is partly driven by activity in mid- and small-cap stocks, supported by short-term stability and growth in premium collection and improvement in market share of New India Assurance. Also, the company has attractive valuations with price-to-book near or below 1,” said Sunny Agrawal, DVP and head of fundamental research at SBI Securities.