New twist in TVS family feud: Lakshmi Venu seeks partition of family assets

Adding a fresh twist to the succession dispute in Venu Srinivasan's branch of the TVS Group, Srinivasan’s daughter Lakshmi Venu has now formally sought a partition of the joint family assets.

In a partition notice to her father, Lakshmi asked him to discharge his ‘fiduciary duties and give effect to a fair and lawful partition’ as the head of the family. Interestingly, her mother, Mallika Srinivasan, has also backed her claim, indicating a wider rift within the four-member family branch — comprising Srinivasan, Mallika, daughter Lakshmi and son Sudarshan Venu, representing the third and fourth generations of T V Sundaram Iyengar, founder of the TVS Group. Lakshmi contended that she is being wrongfully denied her rightful share of the joint family property. She also called for an “amicable and equitable resolution” to the dispute.

The assets for which she seeks partition include the family interests held through the VS Trust (the main holding company) and other holding vehicles and structures. These encompass the businesses and assets allotted to the Venu Srinivasan branch under the 2020 TVS family arrangement, including interests in TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, TVS Credit Services and Sundaram-Clayton. “It is unfortunate that requests for an amicable settlement have not so far progressed in a meaningful and timely way. As a mother, to me, a son and daughter are equal in every respect. I do believe that Lakshmi has a legitimate share of the family assets, not unequal to that of Sudarshan’s. I reiterate that this is a matter to be settled, in the interests of all stakeholders, through transparent dialogue, with equity, clarity and amity. I sincerely hope that we can move forward constructively, with grace and dignity,” said Mallika, supporting Lakshmi’s move.

On the other hand, sources close to the Venu Srinivasan camp indicate that through an MoU dated March 20, 2024, a separation or settlement was executed within the family, ‘fairly and equitably’, considering all facts and circumstances prevailing at that time. Reasons for the dispute The larger family division within the TVS Group happened in 2020, followed by a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the four members of the TVS Venu family in March 2024. In October, Lakshmi came out in public and said no economic settlement had been reached within the Venu Srinivasan family over ownership of businesses and assets in the TVS Group, indicating that the 2024 settlement was not done based on “transparent valuation, discussion and mutual consent”.

In the current partition notice, Lakshmi maintains that the larger TVS family arrangement did not constitute a partition within the TVS Venu family. It stated that no settlement or partition of the assets within her immediate family was ever initiated, let alone concluded. In her view, management does not confer exclusive ownership or extinguish the lawful rights of other family members. She alleged that the concentration of beneficial interest in favour of her brother was to the exclusion of her own lawful rights. She regarded these actions not only as a breach of law but also as a breach of trust, said a statement. “Patriarchy has no place in law or in a progressive India. The rights of daughters to joint family property, she maintains, cannot be overridden through unilateral decisions or corporate arrangements,” it added. She has called for the matter to be settled with fairness, dignity and respect for the rights of all family members.