Nexperia to partner with Tata on chip production, packaging in India
Nexperia will work with Tata Electronics on semiconductor production and packaging in India
Nexperia will work with Tata Electronics on semiconductor production and packaging in India
Dutch chipmaker Nexperia said on Thursday it will partner with Tata Electronics, a subsidiary of the Tata Group, to produce and package chips in India.
Nexperia is owned, but not controlled, by Wingtech of China, following a dispute last year.
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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 1:51 PM IST