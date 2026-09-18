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Nexperia to partner with Tata on chip production, packaging in India

Nexperia will work with Tata Electronics on semiconductor production and packaging in India

Nexperia
Nexperia is ‌owned, ​but ‌not controlled, by Wingtech of ‌China, following ‌a dispute ​last ​year | Image: Reuters
Reuters AMSTERDAM
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 1:52 PM IST
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Dutch ​chipmaker Nexperia ‌said on Thursday it will partner with Tata Electronics, a ‌subsidiary of the Tata Group, to produce and package ​chips in India.

Nexperia is ‌owned, ​but ‌not controlled, by Wingtech of ‌China, following ‌a dispute ​last ​year.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :TataTata groupsemiconductorsemiconductor industry

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

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