Nexus Select Trust to acquire Guwahati mall, hotel for ₹1,600 crore

Nexus Select Trust, India’s first listed retail real estate investment trust (Reit), has announced the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in the upcoming Galaxy Complex in Beharbari, Guwahati, for ₹1,600 crore, marking its entry into Northeast India.

This transaction is among the latest high-profile deals involving organised retail assets in the East and Northeast region, following Nexus Select Trust’s acquisition of a mall in Kolkata.

Earlier, in April, the board of directors of Nexus Select Mall Management, manager to Nexus Select Trust, approved the execution of the share purchase agreements and other transaction documents for the acquisition of Diamond Plaza, Kolkata, for ₹347.5 crore.

The mixed-use development will comprise 0.5 million square feet of Grade-A Nexus Galaxy Mall and a 164-key Hyatt Regency Hotel. The assets will be developed by the seller, Galaxy Infra Creations Private Limited, to specifications mutually agreed with Nexus, which will assume operational responsibility upon completion of construction and receipt of necessary approvals. The transaction is the second under-construction development transaction for Nexus Select Trust since its listing and the first such transaction in Northeast India. It is part of the Reit’s strategy to build a presence across the consumption markets of East and Northeast India. Guwahati, which serves the Northeast region with a population of more than 50 million, is emerging as a retail and consumption hub, supported by rising household incomes, urbanisation and demand for organised retail and premium brands, the Reit noted in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The company said Guwahati remains significantly under-supplied in Grade-A retail, with no planned Grade-A mall developments in the city. Under the transaction, the total purchase consideration of ₹1,600 crore implies an 8.25-8.50 per cent acquisition cap rate for the mall and an 11.5-12.5x Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) multiple for the hotel. The consideration will be paid upon construction completion and receipt of necessary approvals. The acquisition is proposed to be funded through an estimated 40 per cent debt raise, with the balance through fresh unit issuance and unit swap. The final funding mix will be determined at transaction closure.

Nexus said the transaction is expected to be net asset value (NAV) and distribution per unit (DPU) accretive upon acquisition. Post-acquisition loan-to-value (LTV) is expected to remain below 20 per cent, maintaining pro forma debt headroom of $1 billion for future inorganic growth opportunities. “This acquisition translates our stated ambition for East and Northeast India into action. It marks our strategic entry into Northeast India, our second under-construction development transaction since listing and the first step towards building a scaled presence across one of the country’s most promising consumption corridors,” said Dalip Sehgal, executive director and chief executive officer, Nexus Select Trust.

“We will now have a presence in Kolkata and Guwahati, two of the most affluent cities of East India,” he said. Sehgal said the company’s East India pipeline comprises six Grade-A retail assets totalling approximately 3.6 million square feet across four key cities. “Our ambition is to build an East India portfolio generating over ₹600 crore of net operating income (NOI), contributing more than 25 per cent of our existing portfolio NOI, meaningfully advancing our long-term vision of a resilient, pan-India platform anchored in growth, sustainability, and consumer delight,” he added. Gautam Vaswani, chief acquisition officer, Nexus Select Trust, said the transaction would enable Nexus to secure an asset in the Northeast without taking on development risk.