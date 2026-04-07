Nexus Select Trust to acquire Kolkata's Diamond Plaza mall for ₹347.5 cr

The board of directors of Nexus Select Mall Management, manager to Nexus Select Trust, has approved the execution of the share purchase agreements and other transaction documents for the acquisition of Diamond Plaza, Kolkata, for Rs 347.5 crore.

The mall asset has approximately 244,000 square feet of gross leasable area. The acquisition of the asset will be carried out through the purchase of its owning entity, Super Diamond Enterprises, after restructuring and separation of unrelated businesses, Nexus told stock exchanges on Tuesday evening.

Nexus will acquire the asset through its special purpose vehicle, Nexusmalls Whitefield Private Limited, subject to execution of the transaction documents and fulfilment of customary and commercially agreed closing conditions.

The revenue from operations of the mall asset for the fiscal year 2025 (FY25), as estimated by Nexus’ management, was Rs 40.1 crore against revenue of Rs 37 crore in FY24. “The acquisition presents a potential opportunity to the Trust to expand its presence in Eastern India, with upside arising due to optimum utilisation of the mall asset. The proposed acquisition is in line with the business objects of Nexus Select Trust,” Nexus noted. Nexus Select Trust, India’s only listed real estate investment trust (REIT), has 19 assets spanning 10.7 million square feet of retail space in its portfolio across 15 Indian cities. Its portfolio occupancy stood at around 97 per cent as of December 2025. Nexus aims to double its portfolio by 2030.