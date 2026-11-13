NHC Foods expands portfolio with Sachmaas acquisition; Q2 net up 16 times

NHC Foods Ltd, an exporter of agricultural commodities and spices, reported a sharp improvement in financial performance for the September quarter, with total income rising 333 per cent year-on-year to ₹451.32 crore and profit surging more than 16-fold to ₹21.68 crore.

The company had reported total income of ₹104.09 crore and profit of ₹1.34 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to a company statement.

For the first half of FY27, NHC Foods posted total income of ₹821.45 crore, an increase of 282 per cent from ₹214.68 crore a year earlier. Profit rose nearly 13-fold to ₹38.68 crore, compared with ₹3.01 crore in the year-ago period.

Commenting on the performance, Managing Director Satyam Joshi said, "We are encouraged by the strong performance this quarter and in the first half and remain focused on sustaining this growth momentum. Our strategy is centred on expanding our operations, strengthening our presence in the agri commodities and food processing sectors, and pursuing opportunities that complement our capabilities. We remain committed to creating long-term value for our stakeholders." Separately, the company's board approved the acquisition of a 99.98 per cent stake in Sachmaas Foods, which is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, repacking and trading of chickpeas, peanuts and other food products through wholesale and retail channels.