Nisus Finance eyes ₹4K cr fundraise through India-UAE property platform

Nisus Finance Services (Nisus Finance), an urban infrastructure and real estate finance firm, plans to raise up to ₹4,000 crore through a real assets investment platform focused on yield-generating and value-accretive opportunities across India's real estate sector.

The platform aims to attract capital from domestic investors as well as institutional investors, family offices and ultra-high-net-worth individuals from the UAE.

The platform will comprise multiple investment vehicles and co-investment structures, including the Nisus Yield and Asset Multiplier Fund (NiYAM), a Category II alternative investment fund focused on structured credit-plus-equity enhancement opportunities across plotted developments, land aggregation, redevelopment projects, special situations and other asset-backed real estate transactions.

Nisus expects to raise the capital over the next 18-24 months, with a first close targeted around September-October 2026. Approximately 30-40 per cent of the corpus is expected to come from UAE-based investors. The overall structure of the platform includes an ₹2,500-crore India offering, with an ₹1,800-crore base and an ₹700-crore greenshoe option, alongside a $140 million GIFT City structure with a $70 million base and a $70 million greenshoe option. Nisus on Thursday noted that the launch comes amid a significant expansion in India's land-led and redevelopment opportunity set. NiYAM plans to deploy capital across approximately 30-35 transactions, with ticket sizes ranging from ₹100 crore to ₹150 crore. Key markets include the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Gurugram.

The strategy will focus on four core themes — plotted development, land consolidation, redevelopment and special situations — segments where conventional lenders remain constrained in funding land acquisition, approvals and other early-stage project requirements, Nisus noted. Amit Goenka, founder and chairperson, Nisus Finance, said, “India's next real estate cycle is increasingly being driven by land monetisation, redevelopment, plotted developments and infrastructure-led assets such as warehousing and data centres. Developers acquired land worth nearly ₹55,000 crore in 2025 alone, while Mumbai's redevelopment opportunity is estimated at around ₹4 trillion. These segments continue to face significant financing gaps because traditional lenders are often unable to fund land acquisition, approvals, redevelopment and other early-stage requirements."