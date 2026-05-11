Niva Bupa targets faster-than-industry growth in retail health insurance

Niva Bupa Health Insurance is aiming to grow its retail health insurance business significantly faster than the broader industry over the medium term, betting on its multi-distribution strategy, and technology investments to expand market share in India’s rapidly growing health insurance market.

“In the medium term, around 3-4 years, the industry should grow retail business at 16-17 per cent. Our view is that we should be growing 6-7 percentage points higher at about 3-year CAGR (compounded annual growth rate). Since we are a multi-distribution player, we would like to continue investing in each channel, delivering on the promise of paying claims and paying every genuine claim and continuing to invest in digital and technology are the key focus areas,” said Vishwanath Mahendra, chief financial officer of the company.

The standalone health insurer expects retail health insurance — currently growing at an industry rate of 16-17 per cent — to accelerate further after the government reduced goods and services tax (GST) on retail health policies from 18 per cent to zero. Niva Bupa, India’s third-largest standalone health insurer, reported gross written premium (GWP) of ₹9,432.9 crore in 2025-26 (FY26), with retail health contributing nearly 70 per cent, or ₹6,581.5 crore. The segment grew 35 per cent year-on-year. The company also saw customers opting for larger policies with additional riders and benefits after the GST reduction, resulting in an increase in average ticket sizes.