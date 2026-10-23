NLC India lines up ₹37,000 crore for power and mineral projects in Odisha

NLC India Ltd is lining up a Rs 37,000 crore investment push in Odisha, led by a proposed thermal power plant and a beach sand mineral processing facility, with plans to explore a coal gasification project for fertiliser production.

The Navratna central public sector enterprise plans to invest Rs 35,000 crore in a 3,200 megawatt (Mw) ultra-supercritical thermal power plant and Rs 2,000 crore in a beach sand mineral processing facility in the state.

The proposed investments come as the state-owned miner and power producer expands its coal mining and power generation interests. NLC India is already developing a 2,400 Mw thermal power plant linked to its Talabira coal mines in western Odisha and has secured additional coal blocks that could support its future operations.

The proposed thermal power plant would comprise four units of 800 Mw each. NLC India expects the project to generate employment for around 4,000 people. The beach sand mineral processing facility is expected to create another 500 jobs. "The construction of the Talabira power plant is underway. This 3,200 mw ultra-supercritical thermal power plant is being planned in addition to the Talabira plant. Location and land particulars are at an advanced stage of finalisation," said an executive of the company. I S Jasper Rose, executive director (mines and land) of NLC India, and Aboli Sunil Naravane, managing director of Ipicol, signed an agreement in Mumbai for the projects in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, additional chief secretary of the industries department Hemant Sharma, and NLC India chairman-cum-managing director Prasanna Kumar Acharya.

NLC India's ongoing Talabira project comprises three 800 Mw units and carries an estimated investment of around Rs 27,213 crore. In January 2024, the company awarded Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd the engineering, procurement and construction contract for the project. The plant is linked to the Talabira II and III opencast coal mines, which have a combined annual production capacity of 20 million tonnes. The company's coal mining portfolio in Odisha has also expanded through the allocation of the Machhakata coal block in Angul district, with a planned capacity of 30 million tonnes a year, and the New Patrapara South block, with a planned capacity of 12 million tonnes a year. Development of these resources could strengthen the fuel supply base for its long-term operations.

NLC India has also entered the captive power segment through a partnership with National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco). The two public sector enterprises signed a joint venture agreement in July this year for a 1,080 Mw captive thermal power plant at Angul, with each holding a 50 per cent stake. The facility will meet the power requirements of Nalco's aluminium operations. The beach sand mineral processing proposal assumes significance as Odisha's coastline contains deposits of heavy minerals that can support downstream processing and the development of mineral-based industries. The proposed facility would add value through processing rather than limiting industrial activity to the extraction and sale of raw materials.