State-run miner NLC India's unit NLC India Renewables has filed for ​an initial public offering, according to ​draft papers..

NLC India, the state-run ‌lignite miner and power producer that operates under the Ministry of Coal, is offloading 100 million shares in its green energy unit, according to the prospectus dated Wednesday.

NLC India Renewables plans to sell new shares worth 33 billion rupees ($353.14 million) in the offering and the proceeds are ‌earmarked for debt repayment.

The green-energy arm develops solar and wind projects as part of its parent's push to expand renewable capacity and diversify beyond its traditional lignite mining and thermal power businesses.