NMDC implements wage revision for non-executives from January 2022

NMDC, India’s largest iron ore producer, has implemented wage revision for its non-executives (workmen) with effect from January 1, 2022, following the signing of a tripartite wage settlement in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The revised structure provides for 100 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) neutralisation as on January 1, 2022, a 15 per cent Minimum Guaranteed Benefit and perks under the Cafeteria Approach at 30 per cent of Basic Pay, NMDC said in a statement.

NMDC has also introduced a Special Allowance equivalent to 5 per cent of Basic Pay for employees posted at its Bacheli, Kirandul, Donimalai and Panna Projects. The revision also includes changes to Night Shift and other allowances.