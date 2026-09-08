Home / Companies / News / NMDC implements wage revision for non-executives from January 2022

NMDC implements wage revision for non-executives from January 2022

Revised structure provides for 100 per cent DA neutralisation, a 15 per cent minimum guaranteed benefit and perks at 30 per cent of basic pay under Cafeteria Approach

Centre to fix a single mandatory floor on minimum wages for states
Representative Image
Saket Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 7:09 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
NMDC, India’s largest iron ore producer, has implemented wage revision for its non-executives (workmen) with effect from January 1, 2022, following the signing of a tripartite wage settlement in New Delhi on Tuesday. 
The revised structure provides for 100 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) neutralisation as on January 1, 2022, a 15 per cent Minimum Guaranteed Benefit and perks under the Cafeteria Approach at 30 per cent of Basic Pay, NMDC said in a statement.
 
NMDC has also introduced a Special Allowance equivalent to 5 per cent of Basic Pay for employees posted at its Bacheli, Kirandul, Donimalai and Panna Projects. The revision also includes changes to Night Shift and other allowances.
 
“Our workforce is the backbone of our operations, and their dedication has been instrumental in enabling NMDC to consistently contribute to India’s mineral security. This revision will strengthen their financial security and motivation, while fostering a more empowered and engaged workforce,” said Amitava Mukherjee, Chairman and Managing Director of NMDC.
 
The company said its non-executives (workmen) play a vital role in its mining operations and contribute significantly to strengthening India’s mineral security and national development.
 
NMDC said the wage revision ensures that the benefits of the company’s growth are shared with the workforce.
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EBay probes how gender-test kits were available in India, listings removed

Sun Pharma gets ratings boost from Moody's, S&P over $11.75-bn Organon bid

Bajaj Finance acquires 5% stake in AI video platform TrueFan AI

IGM appoints Nirakar Chand as MD of bullion trading platform BullionX

Amazon India seller base tops 2 million ahead of festive season

Topics :NDMCWagespay revision

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsPM Modi Security Scaresamsung india layoffsEquity Vs Debt Vs Gold InvestmentNSE IPO GMPGold Silver PriceUS Green CardBrics Summit 2026 Traffic AdvisoryDelhi Building Collapse Updates

First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 7:08 PM IST

Next Story