No impact of war on India biz, education big opportunity: Salesforce's prez

Global tech major Salesforce has not seen any impact of the West Asia crisis on its business in India, says the company's president and chief executive of South Asia, Arundhati Bhattacharya.

The sales, marketing and customer engagement-focused company feels that the education sector presents handsome opportunities in India, the youngest country in the world.

"As of now, they seem to be good," she said when asked about the order flow and the overall business amid the West Asia conflict.

"Most customers, while they know that they need to be cautious about their investments, I don't see any of them shying away from making those investments on the technology front," Bhattacharya told PTI.

While there is uncertainty on the macroeconomic front due to the geopolitical tensions, technology is not standing still, Bhattacharya said, adding that it is evolving at a rapid pace. She said the back-office teams helping the global business out of Indian offices also continue to be busy with their work. As per the last reported figures, the company's India business clocked a 47 per cent growth in revenues to Rs 13,384 crore for FY25, and the consolidated profit grew over 45 per cent to Rs 1,292 crore. Bhattacharya said the education segment, where it has announced two partnerships this week, presents a good opportunity for Salesforce in India.