No major change in imports, exports after India-EU FTA: Schaeffler India MD

Schaeffler India does not expect any substantial change in its imports and exports after the India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement (FTA) is signed, its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Harsha Kadam said on Tuesday, adding that the pact would not give the automotive and industrial component supplier a major competitive advantage as other European companies would also get the same tariff benefits.

Schaeffler India, part of the German company Schaeffler, makes bearings and components for the automotive and industrial sectors. Its total revenue in 2025 stood at ₹9,395 crore, recording 16.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth. Its intercompany exports and other income accounted for 15 per cent of total revenue in 2025, up from 13 per cent in 2024 and 2023.

Kadam said the situation would have been different if India had signed an FTA specifically with Germany. Schaeffler could then have gained an advantage over competitors from other regions, such as the Nordic countries. However, an EU-wide agreement means all European companies will get similar benefits.

Kadam, in an interview with Business Standard, said, “It’s an EU FTA. So, which means everyone (in Europe) is going to get it. Nothing substantially changes in terms of imports and exports when it comes to India.”

The India-EU FTA negotiations were concluded in January, and the European Commission in September proposed the pact to the European Council for signature and conclusion. The FTA will lower tariffs on a majority of items in a phased manner on both sides.

Kadam also said Indian component suppliers could benefit from the FTA. Schaeffler has a large supplier base, with several suppliers also exporting their products.

The company’s main strategy, however, remains “make in India for India”. Kadam said exports would continue to be an important part of the business, but Schaeffler would primarily focus on growing its domestic business.

Schaeffler is still looking at the FTA as an opportunity to increase exports from India. However, Kadam said the company does not have a fixed target for exports as a share of its India business. Exports depend on demand in other markets and decisions taken by Schaeffler’s subsidiaries in those markets.

Kadam on Tuesday said higher liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and, to some extent, compressed natural gas prices had increased costs across the manufacturing chain during the past few months.

The FTA discussion comes at a time when Schaeffler is dealing with higher input costs following the West Asia conflict, which started in February when the US and Israel conducted military strikes on Iran, significantly affecting crude oil and natural gas supplies across the world.

India’s automotive component exports to Europe rose 9 per cent Y-o-Y to $7.36 billion in 2025-26, making the region the country’s largest export market, according to data from the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India.

“Wherever fuel-related commodities came in, we did definitely have some impact,” he said.

Schaeffler has not been able to pass the entire increase in costs on to customers and has absorbed some of it. The company is also trying to reduce the impact by improving energy efficiency and increasing the use of renewable electricity at its plants.

Kadam said commodity prices have remained elevated since the sharp increases seen after the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly steel prices. Moreover, geopolitical events have also made it harder for companies to plan for commodity prices.