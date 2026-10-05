No preferential access to biz from group cos: Jio Payment Solutions CEO

Jio Payment Solutions (JPSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Jio Financial Services, is prioritising large online and offline enterprises as it competes for a share of India’s fast-growing and increasingly crowded digital payments processing market. Kashinath Hariharan , managing director and chief executive officer of JPSL, talks about his plans to deepen the company’s presence and explains why it has to compete with rival payment firms to win business from its own group companies, in an interview with Ajinkya Kawale in Mumbai. Edited excerpts:

India’s payments landscape has six distinct pockets. Think of it as a two-by-three grid: online and offline on one axis, and small, medium and large enterprises on the other. We have a product suite for every one of these segments. Over the past two and a half years, we have built our product proposition across all six, and each comes with its own unit economics and market dynamics.

We have already started deploying soundboxes and quick response (QR) codes, and we have a dynamic QR code for enterprises. Offline enterprise will be a priority, particularly the revenue- and margin-accretive segments within it. There, we will focus on large-value card swipes and affordability. On the online side, our immediate priority is enterprise, which we have already scaled up. The product suite is in place and we are ramping up.

The small online merchant business is very heavily distribution-led, and the unit economics don’t work in our favour. We will do business only where the unit economics make sense, which includes partnering for distribution or riding on someone else’s distribution and creating value through that.

The next leap in doing more will not really yield the next level of supreme value. This has already been solved. Therefore, the way to do this business is to see how you can keep your costs low and how well you can acquire customers.

Payments rails have been supremely efficient. My personal view is that any disruption that happens in any space either comes from a cost disruption or a friction disruption. In payments, cost has already been disrupted, and on the friction part also, you now see instant settlement and customer service have been fairly well established, along with onboarding and other broad mechanisms.

You have a structural advantage regarding merchants because of businesses within the conglomerate. How do you plan to utilise that advantage?

While we are part of the same conglomerate, we operate as completely distinct companies. There are no preferential arrangements that we have with any of our group companies, and we contest for the same business that my competitors contest for within the group.