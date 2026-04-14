'No pressure to go IPO': PhonePe doubles down on AI transformation push

The fintech is broadening its scope beyond payments, building out merchant and consumer lending, stockbroking and mutual funds through its Share.Market platform, and insurance offerings. It is also pushing into app distribution with the Indus Appstore, positioning itself as a homegrown alternative in India's Android ecosystem.

Over the next decade, Chari said, PhonePe will evolve into a multi-brand, multi-product company expanding "well beyond the realm of what you see today." The core PhonePe app will continue to be "the best app for payments and financial services," while the broader group builds separate offerings — among them Share.Market and Indus Appstore, and potentially products unrelated to payments entirely. AI will transform these offerings, Chari said, though whether it becomes a standalone product is, in his words, "crystal ball gazing."