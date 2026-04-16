No purchase delays despite West Asia conflict, says Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland on Thursday said customers have not postponed vehicle purchases despite uncertainty triggered by the West Asia conflict, with underlying economic activity continuing to support demand.

“So far, we have not seen any postponement of purchases,” said Amandeep Singh, President of Light Commercial Vehicles, International Operations, Defence and Power Solutions at Ashok Leyland. Since the start of the conflict, he said, there has been no change in diesel prices at the pump, which remains a key factor for commercial vehicle operators.

Singh said indicators such as e-way bills and GST collections remain stable, reflecting steady economic activity. E-way bills are electronic permits required for movement of goods and are often used as a proxy for logistics demand.

At the same time, he flagged that the situation could evolve depending on fuel price movements. “What remains to be seen now is whether fuel prices go up,” he said, adding that demand momentum could continue if the broader economy remains stable.

Ashok Leyland’s Dost range operates in the light commercial vehicle goods carrier segment, which recorded domestic sales of 595,276 units in FY26, growing about 12.5 per cent year-on-year, according to SIAM data. Ashok Leyland is the third largest player in this segment after Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors.