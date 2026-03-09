Home / Companies / News / NoBroker's ConvoZen launches two frontier AI speech models for India

Akshara speech-to-text and Ragini text-to-speech models aim to power multilingual enterprise conversations, supporting regional languages and telephonic interactions across various sectors

NoBroker
Across nine regional languages, Akshara outperformed Indian and global frontier models on public benchmarks such as Indic Voices and Swara | Image: Company website
Avik Das Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 12:13 PM IST
ConvoZen.AI, the enterprise conversational agentic artificial intelligence (AI) platform of NoBroker, has unveiled its conversational AI stack along with frontier speech models.
 
The two models, Akshara (speech-to-text) and Ragini (text-to-speech), are built from conversational infrastructure challenges of NoBroker. ConvoZen integrates the full lifecycle into a single platform built on conversational AI agents, copilot AI agents, supervisor AI agents and customer AI agents.
 
Across nine regional languages, Akshara outperformed Indian and global frontier models on public benchmarks such as Indic Voices and Swara. ConvoZen also launched the Indic Conversational AI Voice Benchmark, an open benchmark designed specifically for authentic B2C telephonic interactions.
 
A company executive said, “We believe the future of customer operations lies in the coexistence of human and AI agents. Our unified platform brings together Conversational AI Agents across voice, chat, and WhatsApp with memory. With Akshara and Ragini, we are introducing indigenous frontier speech models built specifically for India’s multilingual, multi-dialect ecosystem.”
 
Ragini, which works across six languages, is tailored for banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), automotive, healthcare, direct to consumer (D2C), and edtech deployments.  
Topics :Artificial intelligenceNoBrokerAI Models

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 11:48 AM IST

