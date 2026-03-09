NoBroker's ConvoZen launches two frontier AI speech models for India

ConvoZen.AI, the enterprise conversational agentic artificial intelligence (AI) platform of NoBroker, has unveiled its conversational AI stack along with frontier speech models.

The two models, Akshara (speech-to-text) and Ragini (text-to-speech), are built from conversational infrastructure challenges of NoBroker. ConvoZen integrates the full lifecycle into a single platform built on conversational AI agents, copilot AI agents, supervisor AI agents and customer AI agents.

Across nine regional languages, Akshara outperformed Indian and global frontier models on public benchmarks such as Indic Voices and Swara. ConvoZen also launched the Indic Conversational AI Voice Benchmark, an open benchmark designed specifically for authentic B2C telephonic interactions.