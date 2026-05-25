Noel Tata, Chandra talk ahead of tomorrow's Tata Sons board meeting

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), meanwhile, is expected to give a verdict on Tata Sons listing shortly. The RBI classified Tata Sons as an upper layer NBFC (non-banking finance company) in September 2022, mandating it to become a public listed entity within three years. In 2024, Tata Sons became a debt-free company while seeking an exemption from listing. After that, the RBI has not given any direction to Tata Sons on listing but has indicated recently that it may not be able to deregister as an upper layer NBFC because it has indirect access to public funds through its group companies.