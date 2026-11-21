Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata has questioned the validity of N Chandrasekaran's five-year reappointment as executive chairman of Tata Sons, alleging procedural irregularities in the decision and disputing the voting process at the company's September 17 board meeting, The Economic Times reported on Saturday.

According to the ET report, in a seven-page letter dated November 20 to Tata Sons Company Secretary Suprakash Mukhopadhyay, copied to all directors, Noel sought detailed written responses by November 25, a day before the holding company's next board meeting scheduled for November 26.

Noel, who is also a director of Tata Sons, argued that Chandrasekaran's reappointment was moved without prior notice and without a formal recommendation from the company's Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC).

The NRC, which met on September 3, had only asked Chandrasekaran to reconsider his decision to step down, Noel said. The committee's minutes did not record any subsequent meeting or a formal recommendation to the board on his reappointment, he added. He also challenged the validity of the voting process, citing Article 121 of Tata Sons' Articles of Association (AoA), which, according to him, requires the affirmative vote of a majority of directors appointed under Article 104B who are present at the meeting. Only two such directors attended the September 17 meeting, with one voting against the resolution, Noel said. He disputed the chairman's use of a casting vote to break what the draft minutes described as a tie between the Trusts' nominee directors. He also questioned why a selection committee under Article 118 of the AoA had not been constituted for the appointment process.

Demand for recording of Sep 17 meeting Noel has also intensified his demand for access to the audio and video recording of the September 17 board meeting. Tata Sons, in its November 9 response, had confirmed that the meeting was recorded but declined to share the footage, arguing that it was meant only to assist in preparing the minutes and did not need to be retained or disclosed to directors. Noel said directors were entitled to inspect company records in electronic form and that Article 129 of the AoA did not exclude such access. He sought written confirmation that the complete, unedited recording existed, details of its custody and access, and an assurance that it would be preserved until the dispute was resolved.

Warning that any deletion or alteration after September 18, when he first sought preservation of the recording, could amount to the "deliberate destruction of evidence", Noel offered to inspect it at Bombay House, Tata Sons' headquarters, in the presence of an adviser. Noel further asked that the September 17 meeting's minutes be finalised only after the board had considered his objections. He also sought that Chandrasekaran not participate in discussions concerning his own reappointment. Questions over potential conflicts of interest The letter separately raised questions about potential conflicts of interest involving Chandrasekaran and Tata Sons director Venu Srinivasan. Noel said Chandrasekaran's April 2025 disclosure listed his wife and son as partners and directors in Hanno entities but did not disclose any dealings with TVS Motor Co.