Noel Tata to retire as Titan Company vice-chairman on November 12

Noel Tata will retire as vice-chairman and director of Titan Company with effect from 12 November, according to the company’s stock exchange filing.

“Mr. Tata has been associated with the Company since August 2003 and during his tenure, he has provided valuable guidance and strategic direction to the Company. His extensive experience and deep understanding of the consumer and retail businesses have greatly enriched the Board’s deliberations and contributed to the Company’s evolution and growth over the years,” Titan Company said in its filing announcing its results for the July-September quarter.

Titan Company’s consolidated net profit in the second quarter of the ongoing financial year (FY27) rose 113.7 per cent, as Q2FY27 earnings included a ₹671 crore gain from a fair value change in the NCI put option liability.

Its revenue from operations grew 10.1 per cent to ₹20,614 crore in the quarter over the previous year, while its net profit stood at ₹2,393 crore. The jewellery major’s profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBIDT) rose 91.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,799 crore in the quarter ended September. The owner of Tanishq, Mia and Zoya saw its jewellery portfolio grow 24 per cent to ₹17,495 crore (excluding bullion and digi-gold sales) on the back of 'Festival of Diamonds' and brand-level promotions that drove studded growth in the early thirties, underscoring resilient consumer demand even as the festive calendar shifted to Q3FY27, the company said in its results release.

In watches, growth was led by continuing premiumisation trends and consumer preference for analogue timepieces. The business clocked one of its strongest quarterly performances, growing 27 per cent to ₹1,881 crore. The eyecare division reported robust 28 per cent growth to ₹281 crore on the back of execution centred on a multi-brand approach and an upgraded store network. Total income for the emerging businesses in Q2FY27 grew 21 per cent to ₹171 crore, while the segment recorded a loss of ₹6 crore for the period. “Q2FY27 was a quarter of healthy, broad-based growth for Titan, with our businesses registering 25 per cent consolidated operating growth YoY. A strong base quarter and a notable shift in the festive calendar into Q3FY27 notwithstanding, consumer demand held up well for most of the period,” Ajoy Chawla, managing director of Titan Company, said in its results release.