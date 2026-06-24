Noel Tata to step down as Trent chairman after nearly three decades

Noel Tata on Wednesday announced that he will step down as chairman of Trent Ltd after nearly three decades with the Tata Group's retail business, a Moneycontrol report said.

Speaking at Trent's 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 23, Tata informed shareholders that it would be his final AGM as chairman. The 69-year-old, who turns 70 in November, is stepping down in line with the Tata Group's governance guidelines, under which non-executive directors retire at the age of 70.

Tata, who is the late Ratan Tata's half-brother, joined the Trent board in 1998 after the company was established by his mother, Simone Tata, following the divestment of Lakmé. He became the company's first managing director in June 1999 and subsequently led its expansion into multiple retail formats.

Tata, referring to the company's growth in Trent's FY26 annual report, said: "From a single Westside store to a network of over 1,200 stores, our journey has been one of steady evolution. Over the years, we have added powerful growth engines to our portfolio, most notably Zudio and Star, which are now a significant part of our portfolio." Tata was quoted as saying by Moneycontrol. Trent, which operates Westside, Zudio, and Star Bazaar, reported revenue from operations of ₹19,701 crore in FY26. The company ended the year with 1,286 stores spread across 321 cities, covering a retail footprint of 17.7 million square feet.

Tata expressed his confidence in the retailer's long-term growth prospects as he recalled a target he had outlined at the company's 2023 shareholders' meeting. "Since then, the revenue and profitability run rate have grown by over 2.5 times. Given all this, I am confident that we will reach the milestone I had referenced in the not-so-distant future," he said, as quoted by Moneycontrol. He further said that Trent remains in the early stages of its growth journey despite its rapid expansion in recent years. According to the chairman, the company's future strategy will continue to focus on building differentiated retail propositions across categories while taking homegrown brands beyond India.

"As we look ahead, I firmly believe that the best years of Trent are ahead of us. The opportunities before us are vast, not just in India," Tata said, adding that the company would continue to enter new categories and explore additional geographies. Tata said Trent should aim to generate meaningful revenue from overseas markets and align itself with India's broader objective of increasing value-added exports. At the AGM, the company's management detailed an aggressive expansion roadmap across its retail formats. Trent plans to add around 50 Westside stores every year, alongside 200-250 Zudio outlets annually. The company also expects to open between 25 and 40 Star stores each year.