Nokia creates dual-head structure in bid to revamp India leadership

Nokia has unveiled a renewed leadership structure in India, appointing Samar Mittal as India Country Business Leader and Vibha Mehra as India Country Manager, effective April 1, 2026.

The dual-role model is aimed at sharpening focus on business execution and stakeholder engagement as the company looks to strengthen its position in a key growth market.

Mittal, who has nearly 30 years of experience in telecom and information technology, will lead go-to-market strategies across telecom operators, artificial intelligence and cloud providers, and enterprise clients. He previously served as vice president for Cloud and Network Services in the Middle East and Africa.

“He will focus on deepening relationships with Nokia’s strategic partners in India, capturing new growth opportunities, and aligning Nokia’s portfolio and execution with the evolving needs of the Indian market,” the company said. Mehra, who has more than 26 years of experience across Microsoft, Intel and Tata Consultancy Services, will oversee government relations, communications, site strategy, people agenda and corporate social responsibility. Prior to this role, she served as vice president for government relations at Nokia, where she led geopolitics and public policy engagement across the Asia Pacific region. “Together, the two leaders will steer Nokia’s presence and impact in India… and advance the company’s strategic priorities,” the company said.

The appointments signal Nokia’s continued focus on India, where it reported full-year 2025 net sales of €1.53 billion, up 12 per cent year-on-year. However, fourth-quarter sales declined 15 per cent to €393 million due to softer demand in mobile networks following major 5G rollouts by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. The company is targeting a recovery in 2026, driven by rural 4G and 5G expansion, monetisation of existing 5G investments and growth in fixed wireless access. Globally, Nokia met its 2025 targets with comparable operating profit of €2.0 billion and net sales growth of around 2 per cent at constant currency to €23.8 billion.