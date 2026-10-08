Nokia pivots to Nvidia-backed AI radio access networks for India

India is experiencing a massive AI supercycle. The 5G data consumption has grown by 70 per cent, with per-user consumption reaching 31 GB per month, which is unheard-of data volume even before full-scale AI adoption. To address this, we’re pivoting our strategy to AI-RAN and software-defined radio networks, security and connectivity with hyperscalers. We are introducing software-defined radio solutions that allow Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to leverage commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware. These solutions currently yield a 20 per cent gain in spectral efficiency, with targets of 50 per cent by next year and double current efficiency by 2028. As networks become more complex, securing connectivity at scale is critical. Because Nokia offers an end-to-end portfolio – spanning radio, IP (internet protocol) optics, autonomous networks, and core — we can monitor and secure traffic from call initiation to termination. Third is hyperscaler and data centre connectivity, which is expanding rapidly in India. We are providing high-speed connectivity with reduced physical footprints to lower power consumption, aiding targets to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030. Additionally, we are deploying optical innovations like hollow-core fibre with our DWDM (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing) technology to significantly reduce latency for mission-critical applications. Also, automation at scale, which lowers costs, and dynamically serves varied requirements across hyperscalers, enterprises, and consumers.