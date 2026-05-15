Nomura leases office space in Mumbai's Worli at ₹2.79 crore per month

Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities Private Limited has leased 38,478 square feet (carpet area) of office space in Mumbai’s Worli at a monthly rent of almost ₹2.79 crore, which translates into a monthly rental of ₹435 per square foot.

According to the deal-related documents accessed via Propstack, a real estate data analytics firm, the space is spread across the 26th and 27th floors at Altimus, a Grade A commercial tower developed by K Raheja Corp.

The agreement has been signed for a tenure of 10 years, with a security deposit of ₹25.11 crore being paid by Nomura. The lease also carries a 5 per cent annual escalation in rentals.

Nomura has leased the space from Whispering Heights Real Estate Private Limited, a joint venture of the K Raheja Corp Group and GIC of Singapore. The fresh lease, commencing April 1, 2026, covers a chargeable area of 64,130 square feet. The lease deed was registered on April 29, 2026. Additionally, Worli is a premium commercial real estate micromarket. Average office space rent in Worli is ₹300 per square foot per month, based on deals across the last 12 months, according to Propstack. Meanwhile, the average rent in Altimus is ₹420 per square foot. Altimus is spread across 3.10 acres, with a developed area of 1.12 million square feet (msf) and a total leasable area of 1.12 msf. Altimus also hosts offices of companies including KKR, Barclays, UBS, Morgan Stanley, and TPG.