NOVA to invest ₹100 crore in railway safety R&D, cybersecurity solutions

NOVA Control Technologix, a wholly owned subsidiary of e2E Rail, said it plans to invest more than Rs 100 crore over the next few years in the research and development of next-generation railway safety systems, as the company looks to strengthen indigenous capabilities in railway signalling, train protection and operational technology (OT) cybersecurity.

The announcement comes at a time when Indian Railways is accelerating the deployment of KAVACH and expanding the digitisation of railway operations, bringing cybersecurity into sharper focus as a key component of railway safety.

Industry experts at the recently concluded IRSE Convention & Exhibition 2026 highlighted the growing need to integrate OT cybersecurity into railway safety architecture alongside signalling, train protection and communication systems.

“Railway safety is undergoing a fundamental transformation. While technologies such as KAVACH have significantly strengthened train protection capabilities, the increasing digitisation of signalling, train control and operational systems is creating a new imperative for the industry,” said Sourajit Mukherjee, director and chief executive officer, e2E Rail and NOVA Control Technologix. “Cybersecurity can no longer be viewed as a standalone IT function. It must be treated as a critical safety layer that protects the integrity, reliability and resilience of railway operations. As railway networks become more connected and data-driven, the future lies in building resilient railway ecosystems where safety, signalling and cybersecurity work together as a unified framework,” he added.

According to the company, the planned investment will be directed towards strengthening in-house R&D capabilities and developing indigenous deep-tech solutions across railway safety, signalling, cybersecurity and digital railway technologies. Speaking on the company's long-term strategy, Vinay Rao, promoter-chairman, e2E Rail, said, “India has a unique opportunity to emerge as a global leader in railway safety technologies. Over the next few years, NOVA will invest more than Rs 100 crore in the research and development of next-generation railway safety systems.” “The focus will be on building intellectual property and deep-tech capabilities in India that strengthen railway safety, enhance technological self-reliance and create export opportunities in global markets. We believe India's railway modernisation journey can become a catalyst for developing world-class railway technologies for international deployment,” Rao added.