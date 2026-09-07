Novartis India buys Minipress brands from Pfizer for ₹1,250 crore

Novartis India on Monday said its board approved the acquisition of Pfizer’s Minipress brands in India for ₹1250 crore.

Following the approval, Novartis India executed an asset purchase agreement and trademark assignment deeds with Pfizer Inc and Pfizer Products Inc.

The transaction involves the acquisition of the trademarks registered in India. The signing and closing of the transaction are to take place simultaneously, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The acquisition comes as Novartis India expands its portfolio through targeted brand acquisitions. In December 2025, private equity firm ChrysCapital had agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Novartis India, marking a shift in ownership of the listed Indian entity.

According to IQVIA data cited by Novartis India, Minipress XL generated revenue of ₹228.6 crore in the 12 months ended July 2026. The brand has recorded a 6.3 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past four years, compared with 9 per cent growth for the overall category during the same period. The ₹1,250 crore consideration makes the Pfizer transaction a sizable acquisition for Novartis India, equivalent to roughly 5.5 times Minipress XL's annual revenue based on the IQVIA July 2026 figure. Minipress XL contains prazosin and is primarily used in India for treating hypertension, or high blood pressure, and managing urinary symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), a condition involving enlargement of the prostate.