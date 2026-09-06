Novartis India eyes therapy-aligned acquisition, Tier 2-3 market push

Pharma company Novartis India Ltd (NIL) plans to pursue disciplined, therapy-aligned acquisitions and deepen its last-mile reach into Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets to drive its next phase of growth, according to the company's annual report.

The company's future strategy focuses on five anchor therapy areas: pain management, wellness, women's health, neuroscience, and transplant immunology. It aims to build new avenues for growth by protecting and extending the equity of brands such as Voveran, Calcium Sandoz, Methergin, Tegrital, Myfortic, and Simulect.

Vikas Gupta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Novartis India, stated that the company is focusing on deepening its reach into non-metro markets where its specialist franchises remain under-penetrated relative to their potential. This expansion is viewed as a direct lever for volume growth.