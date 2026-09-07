Novartis India to acquire Pfizer's 'Minipress' trademark for ₹1,250 crore

Novartis India Ltd on Monday announced that its Board of Directors has approved the acquisition of the trademarks 'Minipress' and 'Minipres' from Pfizer Inc. USA and Pfizer Products Inc. USA for a total consideration of approximately ₹1,250 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the transaction involves the acquisition of the trademarks registered in India and certain related intellectual property rights for a total aggregate consideration of ₹1,250 crore.

The company has executed an asset purchase agreement and trademark assignment deeds with Pfizer Inc USA and Pfizer Products Inc USA, with the signing and closing of the transaction scheduled to occur simultaneously, as per the filing.