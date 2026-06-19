Novo Nordisk in touch with authorities over alleged 1 TB data breach claims

Novo Nordisk has said it is aware of claims that data allegedly copied without authorisation from its systems has been published online, following reports that a hacking group claimed to have stolen more than 1 terabyte (TB) of company data after an alleged $25 million extortion demand was refused.

In an official statement, the Danish pharmaceutical major said it is treating the matter seriously and has continued monitoring its systems while maintaining normal operations across its key platforms. The company also confirmed that it is in contact with relevant authorities as part of its response to the reported incident.

“Novo Nordisk is aware of claims that data allegedly copied externally without authorisation from our systems has been published online. We take this matter seriously and maintain continued operations of our main platforms. We are in contact with the relevant authorities,” the company said in a statement. The company further stressed that protecting the security and integrity of its systems remains a top priority, alongside ensuring uninterrupted delivery of products and support services to patients globally. While Novo Nordisk did not confirm the scale or authenticity of the alleged breach, the statement comes amid growing concerns over ransomware-style attacks targeting large multinational corporations, particularly within the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, where sensitive research, patient-related information and proprietary data are often considered high-value targets.