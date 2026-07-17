Novo Nordisk's Wegovy gets CDSCO nod for fatty liver disease indication

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy for an additional indication of fatty liver disease.

Launched in June 2025, Wegovy was initially cleared for chronic weight management and type 2 diabetes therapy. It has recorded sales revenue of Rs 133 crore so far, according to market research firm Pharmarack.

The move makes Wegovy the first glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) therapy to be approved for the treatment of non-cirrhotic metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) in Indian adults with moderate-to-advanced liver fibrosis, along with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

MASH is a liver disease that develops due to excess fat build-up in the liver, causing chronic inflammation and liver damage.

Commenting on the addressable market, company officials told Business Standard that one in four Indians live with fatty liver disease, or MASH, according to recent epidemiological studies. "The rapid rise is closely tied to changing lifestyles and the increasing prevalence of interconnected metabolic conditions such as obesity and type 2 diabetes," people in the know said. Vikrant Shrotriya, managing director, Novo Nordisk India, added that while the burden of MASH continues to rise in India, treatment options remain severely limited. Novo said the approval was based on its randomised, two-part ESSENCE trial, which included 1,197 participants. It claimed that, as part of the trial, 63 per cent of patients on Wegovy saw resolution of steatohepatitis (fatty liver), with 37 per cent seeing a reduction in liver fibrosis.