NPCIL begins fuel loading at 700 MW Rajasthan nuclear project's Unit 8

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) announced it has commenced fuel loading at the 700 megawatt Unit 8 of Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (RAPP-8) at Rawatbhata, Rajasthan, moving the unit to the commissioning phase. It is expected to commence commercial operation later in the current financial year.

“The Initial Fuel Loading commenced at 15:18 hours on September 19, 2026 in the presence of S D Paraswar, director (Operations), N K Mitharwal, director (Projects), D S Rao, site director, Rawatbhata Rajasthan site, along with the station directors,” NPCIL said in a statement on X.

The commencement of the fuel loading followed the receipt of permission from the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), and completion of all prescribed prerequisites, NPCIL added. The permission was granted following rigorous safety evaluations, system integrity audits, and site readiness reviews conducted as a part of the regulatory process.

The nuclear power project comprises two indigenous 700 megawatt electrical (Mwe) Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs). The next step will be the ‘First Approach to Criticality’, marking the start of controlled fission chain reaction, followed by the commencement of power generation. Meanwhile, geotechnical investigations for units 9 and10 at the RAPP site also commenced on September 19, marking the beginning of the foundational development phase of the project. RAPP-8 is the fourth reactor in the series of sixteen indigenous 700 Mwe PHWRs being set up in the country. The first two reactors in this series, Kakrapar Atomic Power Station units 3 and 4 in Gujarat, commenced commercial operation in FY24, followed by RAPP-7 in April 2025.