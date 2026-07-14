NTPC board okays ₹20,457-cr investment for 1,600 MW Lara Stage-III project

State-run power giant NTPC board has approved Rs 20,456.70-crore investment for 1,600 MW Lara Super Thermal Power Project Stage-III in Chhattisgarh.

"The Board of Directors of NTPC Limited in its meeting held today, i.e. 11th July 2026 has, inter-alia, approved investment proposal for Lara Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2x800 MW) at current estimated cost of Rs 20,456.70 crore," the company said in an exchange filing on Saturday.

On June 5, the NTPC had sought bids from technology solutions players to help its sub-critical thermal power units operate at lower load and ensure flexibility for the electricity distribution network to use both thermal and renewable energy more efficiently.