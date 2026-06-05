NTPC floats EoI for flexible thermal generation to balance renewable power

Power generator NTPC Ltd has floated an expression of interest (EoI) to identify technology providers and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partners for developing flexible thermal power generation solutions to support grid integration of renewable energy.

The EoI has been invited for sub-critical thermal power units in the 150-250 megawatt (MW) range capable of two-shift operation and operation at a minimum technical load of 25 per cent, the company said in a statement.

"Our operational experience suggests that sub-critical thermal units may offer greater flexibility than supercritical and ultra-supercritical technologies for certain grid-balancing requirements because of lower parameter swings and, hence, lower fatigue," the company said, adding that their ability to operate efficiently at lower loads and adapt to frequent cycling makes them a potential enabler for higher renewable energy integration.

India's rapid expansion of renewable capacity is transforming the power sector and advancing the country's clean energy ambitions. However, the growing share of renewable generation is also increasing the need for flexible power sources that can quickly respond to changing grid conditions. With limited hydro, gas-based generation and large-scale energy storage systems, thermal power plants continue to play a critical role in providing grid-balancing support. "NTPC's entire thermal fleet is already operating at a technical minimum load of 55 per cent during low-demand periods, and all its stations are participating in ancillary services to accommodate renewables, particularly during solar hours, and thereby contributing to grid flexibility and reliability," the company said.